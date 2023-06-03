Jorge Macri solo elige la cara de la estatua del Muñeco

El candidato del PRO en en al ciudad, opinó- como hincha de River – sobre la controversia por el resultado final de la estatua a Marcelo Gallardo. Jorge Macri optó por quedarse con “lo parecido de la cara” pero sobre lo demás fue elegante. “Ha sido un poco exagerado” , salió airoso. Consultado en la radio , dejó en claro el merecimiento a un DT que le dio todo a River.