Jorge Macri y Lousteau suturan la grieta

Aparecieron juntos en una recorrida de campaña tras la dura PASO que sostuvieron. Jorge Macri no quiere anticipar funcionarios de su posible gobierno en la ciudad. Se comenta que el radicalismo porteño podría solo retener el Banco Ciudad. Larreta aceptó la jefatura de gabinete in pectore de Patricia a cambio de lugares para su gente en la ciudad.