Napoleón Bonaparte y Jorge Rial: los hackers otra vez se divirtieron con el registro de audiencias

El sitio fue hackeado. En el caso del conductor, el motivo de la audiencia delató que era trucho.

Después de los chats subidos del tono de Federico Bal, ahora llegaron los mensajes del Registro Único de Audiencias, que depende del Ministerio del Interior.

Uno por sobre todos llamó la atención. Se trató de la supuesta reunión entre Jorge Rial y Juan Manuel Castelli, funcionario del ministerio de Salud de la Nación.

El motivo de la audiencia, según el registro oficial, era “hablar sobre la posibilidad de subsidiar un programa de farándula a cambio de hablar bien de la gestión estatal de la salud”.

Sin embargo, era todo mentira. Alguien hackeó la web del Registro Único de Audiencias. Basta ver otros mensajes dejados por los hackers para darse cuenta.

A este funcionario también lo fueron a “visitar” varias personas para “hablar de la vida”. Todas en la misma semana del falso encuentro con el periodista y conductor.

Pero hay más: los hackers pusieron que el experto informático Javier Smaldone pidió una reunión con Castelli para “indignarse por la ineptitud de la gente de sistemas del ministerio de salud a cargo de la data sensible de las personas”.

Incluso revivieron a Napoleón Bonaparte, que viajó desde la isla de Santa Elena para participar de una audiencia en Buenos Aires.