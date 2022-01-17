Jorge Rial competirá con Lanata en la radio

Cambiará su horario a partir de febrero.

Desde el 7 de febrero, Jorge Rial pasará a las mañanas de Radio 10, en el mismo horario de Jorge Lanata, con quien tuvo varios enfrentamientos mediáticos. Su programa se emitirá de 10 a 14 horas, relegando a Pablo Duggan de la segunda mañana. 

“Cuatro horas al palo. Con esa mezcla explosiva de información, actualidad, humor y la ironía de siempre”, dijo Rial en un video publicado en sus redes.

El ex Intruso ya se recuperó de su Covid positivo y se prepara para un nuevo desafío.

Lanata sigue de vacaciones y también regresaría en febrero. Por ahora su programa en radio Mitre quedó a cargo de Gonzalo Sánchez y parte del equipo.