Yoma se burló de Canosa después del escándalo: “Espero recupere su estabilidad emocional”

El dirigente peronista fue echado en vivo por la conductora.

Con la ironía que lo caracteriza, Jorge Yoma se refirió al escándalo que le tocó vivir en el programa de Viviana Canosa, luego de que la conductora lo echó en vivo del programa porque no le gustaba su opinión. “Me preocupa que, según sus palabras, mis opiniones le hayan provocado arritmia cardíaca… Espero recupere su estabilidad emocional… Al respecto le aconsejo sustituir sus infusiones antes y durante su programa por Té de Yuyos serranos…”, le dedicó en las redes.

Yoma se lo tomó con gracia pero la situación fue muy incómoda. “Cuando me fuí siguió insultándome hasta el final, junto a su invitado estrella, El Dipy. Sinceramente, les agradezco semejante atención…”, lanzó en Twitter.

Canosa otra vez logró saltar a todos los portales con el escándalo de anoche. “Tenés un nivel de cinismo que no lo voy a permitir”, le dijo al peronista de mil batallas mientras se iba del estudio con una sonrisa incómoda. “Nunca hice esto pero mi corazón no para de latir”, se excusó al aire la conductora.