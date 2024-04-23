Juan Di Natale y Kampfer clonan programa

El ex CQC y la ex de Boudou serán pareja televisiva. El programa se llama La Casta está en Orden. Irán por canal 9, los sábados de 21 a 22. Nada novedoso por cierto el planteo inicial: se repasarán los hechos más importantes de la semana con informes que incluirán humor. ¿Ya lo vieron?