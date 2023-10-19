Juan Pablo Peredo, otro soldado de Insaurralde que quedó expuesto por un viaje

Voló a República Dominicana junto al intendente de Lomas. Quién lo pagó

Juan Pablo Peredo es vocal del Tribunal de Cuentas de la provincia de Buenos Aires desde 2019. Antes fue director del Banco Provincia, secretario de Hacienda de Lomas de Zamora, y hasta empleado de CODERE, la empresa que maneja varias salas de bingo en la provincia de Buenos Aires. Pero pasó a ser noticia por su cercanía con Martín Insaurralde.

El vínculo estrecho con el intendente de Lomas quedó expuesto cuando TN reveló que Peredo fue parte de un viaje lujoso de Insaurralde a República Dominicana en un avión de lujo, en diciembre de 2022. No fue todo. En ese avión también estaba Juan Pablo De Jesús, mano derecha de Insaurralde en la jefatura de Gabinete. Tres funcionarios en un avión pagado por una empresa. Si no fuera parte de un escándalo mayor, ya habría una denuncia por dádivas.

Peredo tiene buenos abogados pero no logró desactivar la revelación del vuelo que lo dejó más expuesto. Son los mismos abogados que están detrás de la estrategia defensiva de Insaurralde. Pero el escándalo es tan grande que dejaría esquirlas en todos lados. En ese momento quizás trasciendan otros negocios de Peredo en la ciudad de Tandil.