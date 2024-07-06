Juanita Viale sería parte de la nueva programación de canal 7

La nieta de Mirtha recibió una propuesta para ir a la pantalla oficial. El gobierno le cambiará el nombre al canal.

¿Quién hubiera dicho que la nieta de la Diva ingresara a la pantalla oficial en momentos que su abuela está muy crítica del gobierno de Milei?

La noticia se podría confirmar en los próximos días. La inclusión de Juanita Viale en el 7 forma parte de toda una movida del gobierno para relanzar el canal e inclusive cambiarle el nombre histórico, como alguna vez lo hizo la dictadura llamándolo ATC, desde 1980 al 2000.

Volviendo a Juanita, todavía no se conocen detalles de qué tipo de programa hará en la pantalla oficial. Sí que forma parte de una batería de cambios, con nuevos conductores y formatos. Todos ellos de la mano de productoras privadas.

Mirtha está muy crítica del gobierno: en todos los programas de los sábados mete un comentario en contra de Milei. Se muestra preocupada por lo social y señala gestos autoritarios del presidente,

La Diva señaló que da cierto temor a expresarse porque “te retrucan y es desagradable”.  Toda la distancia comenzó cuando se solidarizó por el cierre del INCAA.