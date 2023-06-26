Junto a Massa, Cristina blanqueó que sigue la batalla con Alberto: “El Presidente se embanderó en las PASO”

Alberto Fernández no estuvo pero dejó grabado un video.

La vicepresidenta improvisó un discurso incendiario luego de la interna por las candidaturas. En el acto donde iba a “bendecir” a Sergio Massa, Cristina Kirchner disparó contra Alberto Fernández por la pelea interna. “El Presidente se embanderó en las PASO“, se quejó por las idas y vueltas de los últimos días.

Alberto Fernández no estuvo en el acto porque viajó a Brasil para reunirse con Lula. Llamativamente, dejó grabado un video para decir presente. Al igual que Massa, se adjudicó la “recuperación” del avión utilizado para los vuelos de la muerte.

Cristina le dedicó otro dardo al Presidente. Destacó que durante su gobierno el peronismo “sufrió la peor derrota de la historia”.

También apuntó a la ministra de Desarrollo Social, a quien no nombró, por forzar una interna en la PROvincia con Axel Kicillof, lo que finalmente no ocurrió. Como se sabe, Tolosa Paz recibió un lugar en la lista de Diputados fruto del acuerdo alcanzado.

Cristina dijo que habló con Daniel Scioli e hizo un pequeño reconocimiento para Wado De Pedro, que estaba en la primera fila del acto y se tragó el sapo más grande de la última semana. El ministro del Interior era su candidato si había PASO. “Si hay PASO, nuestra fuerza va a ir con candidato propio”, le habría dicho a todos los dirigentes.

En otro tramo de su discurso incendiario, la vice apuntó a los medios: “Hay que terminar con las operaciones políticas… que envenenan a la militancia. dejen de leer los diarios y salgan a la calle”. Cristina está my molesta porque en su mayoría los medios interpretaron el papelón de UP como su derrota política.