Juntos por el Cambio evalúa hacer el cierre de campaña en Lomas de Zamora tras el escándalo de Insaurralde

Fue propuesto por un grupo de dirigentes. Hay otra postura

El impacto del escándalo de Martín Insaurralde inunda a toda la política. Y muchos más a la oposición, que ahora se entusiasma con arrebatarle la Provincia a Axel Kicillof. De hecho, un sector de Juntos por el Cambio analiza trasladar el cierre de la campaña bonaerense a Lomas de Zamora, pudo saber Expediente Politico de fuentes de ese espacio.

La idea, por supuesto, no estaba en los planes de nadie hasta el fin de semana pasado, cuando se filtró el escándalo de Insaurralde a Marbella. Pero fueron pasando cosas. Primero la renuncia como jefe de Gabinete, luego como candidato concejal, y por último la imputación judicial en al menos dos causas judiciales.

Un sector de JxC plantea ir a Lomas para el cierre. Sin embargo, Néstor Grindetti se resiste a esa idea. Desde el comienzo, es cauteloso a la hora de hacer declaraciones sobre Insaurralde y repite una frase: “que el árbol no nos tape el bosque”. “Es como un escrache si vamos a Lomas”, dicen a su lado.

El futuro judicial de Insaurralde es incierto. El fiscal Sergio Mola ya lo imputó por lavado. Y luego la fiscal Cecilia Incardona lo imputó por enriquecimiento ilícito. Eso implica que durante meses se expondrán sus cuentas, sus bienes y algunos secretos. La mediatización de sus viajes al exterior es solo el primero paso.