Jura Gil Lavedra

El presidente electo del Colegio de Abogados porteño, Ricardo Gil Lavedra , asumirá formalmente el cargo este lunes, en el Salón Auditorio de Avenida Corrientes 1441, El acto previsto para las 19 hs contará con mucha presencia del radicalismo que este viernes pasado realizó la Convención partidaria en La Plata.

El ex Camarista que juzgó a los miembros de la Junta militar de la dictadura militar ganó en forma contundente representando la lista  “Unidad en Defensa de la Democracia”.