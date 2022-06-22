Justicia para el Subteniente Chirino: ¿Otro caso Carrasco?

Un rito de iniciación que terminó de la peor manera. El padre no cree en las versiones oficiales.

El espíritu corporativo de la fuerza (el ejército), un rito de iniciación fuera de época y el dolor de un padre. ¿Es un nuevo Caso Carrasco? Al menos, resulta obligado hacerse muchas preguntas sobre la muerte del subteniente. El joven profesional de la fuerza , de tan solo 22 años, pertenecía al Grupo de Artillería de Monte 3 de Paso de los Libres.

El joven militar había sido encontrado inconsciente en su cuarto por sus compañeros. Se encontraba tirado en un colchón que estaba apoyado sobre el piso. Una vez trasladado al hospital local, el subteniente murió y ahora las autoridades investigan las causas de su muerte.

Al papá de Chirino le llegó información de adentro, de algunos testigos que participaron del rito de iniciación. Denunció que a su hijo se lo sometió a diferentes maltratos físicos, se lo obligó a beber alcohol y lo tiraron a un pileta congelada.

El caso Carrasco pareció ser un antes y un después en los malos tratos y torturas, edulcoradas bajo la paraguas de la “tradición de una fuerza”. En el caso del baile que terminó con la muerte del colimba Carrasco en Cutral Có, generó el fin del servicio militar obligatorio, decretado por el ex presidente Carlos Menem.

 