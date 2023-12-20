Karina Milei había participado en el programa de Guido

Fue a la competencia de los perros .La habían acompañado sus padres. Qué dijeron sobre el carácter de la Dama de Hierro del gobierno de Milei.

Karina Milei participó , cuando nadie sabía quien era, del programa de Guido Kaczca . Fue con un perro pastor suizo. A la hora de presentarse , sus padres dijeron que Karina tiene un carácter fuertes y que no había sido una gran estudiante.

Karina se mostró muy simpática en ese entonces. Su perro, Aaron,  no consiguió superar el desafío. Los archivos televisivos volvieron a mostrar la vueltas de la historia de personas que ya nunca volverán a tener la vida de antes.