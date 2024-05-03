¿Karina y Villarruel son las candidatas 2025?: tensión en el camino del crecimiento político

Ambas son las mujeres de carácter fuerte de “mi pobre jamoncito”. Es la hermana del presidente la que maneja la lapicera.

Estuvieron reunidas en el despacho de presidencia del Senado. La versión oficial dice que solo tuvo como motivación del encuentro los detalles de la próxima batalla por la otra medias sanción de la Ley Bases. Sin embargo, también se habló de estrategia electoral. ¿Karina en provincia, Villarruel en capital? Todo muy verde pero la LLA repite los cánones de la denominada casta política. Pensar en poder es pensar en futuras listas.

Fue un almuerzo donde se midieron con miradas de fuego. Ambas son mujeres de carácter fuerte que rodean al presidente, aunque sin dudas Karina aventaja a la vice por varios cuerpos en la llegada. haciendo gala a la hermandad de sangre. Desde la vcampaña presidencial tuvieron chispazos. A Villarruel no le cumplieron las promesas de manejos en el gabinete de áreas estratégicas como seguridad o defensa. Ahora, busca reparación hacia adelante y mira con cariño competir en las elecciones de mitad de término.

Villarruel lo exhibió con humor en, hasta ahora, la única entrevista que brindó como vice presidente. “Somos parecidas en algunas cosas; y en otras, no. En el medio está Javier, pobre jamoncito”.

Al mensaje de avisar que le gustaría competir en el 2025 Karina contestó con evasivas  La hermana del presidente sería la ficha de la LLA en la provincia de Buenos Aires. Dos mujeres como cabeza de lista, una en capital y otra en provincia sería realmente disruptivo.

El asunto es que desde la Rosada recelan de la figura de la vice y sus legítimas aspiraciones, Entienden, que hacerla crecer atenta contra la centralidad del presidente. Hay una encuesta, en tanto, que midió las imágenes positivas sobre las negativas. Milei y su vice salen airosos. A Karina los números no le dieron demasiado bien ya que su imagen negativa supera a la positiva. Según  el estudio la ven ala Secretaria General del Presidencia como una especie de monje negro.

El próximo round en el Senado por la Ley Bases podría derivar en un posterior reseteo del gobierno. En esas instancias , a la vice le gustaría también sentarse en la mesa chica. Se aguardan más noticias en la Patria Libertaria.