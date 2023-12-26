Kevin Spacey sigue cancelado por Netflix

El actor norteamericano, Kevin Spacey, declaró que Netflix le debe toda su existencia. En la entrevista que le realizó Carlson Tucker, ex periodista de Fox News, Kevin reaccionó ante la cancelación de la mega empresa de streaming. Spacey fue absuelto en dos oportunidades por la justicia, que no pudo probar el supuesto abuso sexual del que fue acusado.

Netflix existe gracias a mí. Los puse en el mapa y trataron de enterrarme”, sostuvo el actor que encarnó a Frank Underwood.