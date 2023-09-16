Kicillof dio señales del hastío del kirchnerismo y pide cambiar la música

Una frase que dio mucho que hablar del gobernador que va por la reelección.

Áxel Kicillof se estará preguntando si él puede ser el faro dentro de un espacio en decadencia. Su frase “hay que cambiar la música” en un acto de campaña donde asistió Máximo Kirchner fue todo un signo del hastío que siente el oficialismo bonaerense, ante la falta de un liderazgo fuerte y renovador.

Entre tanto fragor de la campaña y frases huecas, este fragmento del discurso de Kicillof había pasado casi inadvertido:  “Tiene tufillo a esas a esas bandas de rock que tocan viejos éxitos”.

Muy mitotero el espacio de La Cámpora se les debe haber venido a la cabeza la canción Vamos las Bandas con eso de “Cuánto vale hacer una banda nueva…. Vamos las bandas … caigan del cielo “.

No parece ser un blooper de un candidato cansado sino mas vale la táctica de un estratega que pese a la debacle del gobierno nacional está competitivo.

Cuando lo consultaron a Máximo por los dichos, contestó: “Yo me dedico a la música sino soy militante”.

Nunca estuvieron bien las cosas entre ellos pero Cristina siempre valoró a Kicillof como una especie de sucesor de su relato político. Al igual que Juntos, el peronismo puede implosionar de acuerdo al resultado final de octubre.

 