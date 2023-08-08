Kicillof : el candidato fetiche de Cristina que le puede prolongar la vida política

Asoma con chances de reelegir en un oficialismo en retirada. Cercanía y planes sociales la clave de su oportunidad.

El gobernador bonaerense es quien mejor mide en las encuestas del frente oficialista, según las muestras más confiables del mercado electoral. Pareciera un oxímoron ante el declive vidente del gobierno nacional. Los encuestadores sostienen que es el mejor candidato para retener el voto duro de Cristina. Por eso para la vice presidente es una suerte de fetiche inclusive por sobre su hijo Máximo que no cuenta con el mismo carisma.

Kicillof, “el soviético” (como lo apodan), es un personaje de la política muy difícil de clasificar. Tiene una personalidad muy cerrada y le cuesta relacionarse con la mayoría de los dirigentes del sistema político, que no terminan de entenderlo. Eso incluye a los intendentes del conurbano , quienes a fuerza de choques terminaron cerrando con el economista , como un mal necesario.

Hizo un camino no habitual, entró al sistema como un cuadro técnico económico y se recibió como un político profesional, tras haber pasado como un “regular” ministro de economía a quien todavía se le adjudica diversos errores de gestión como la costosa re estatización de YPF.

Un caso único en ese sentido, ya que muchos otros economistas intentaron el camino de las urnas y quedaron en el camino. Cavallo supo de la ingratitud de las arenas políticas cuando se quiso independizar de Carlos Menem.

Se graduó en la universidad con una nota perfecta: 10. Habla perfecto inglés y francés.Su esposa, Soledad, es doctorada en letras y lo acompaña permanentemente como una suerte de consejera del sentido común.

Comenzó militando en una corriente neo marxista, durante su etapa universitaria de ciencias económicas. Se hacían llamar TNT (tontos pero no tanto) planteaban ideas de izquierda de una forma divertida en cuanto a la comunicación, con mucho humor a la hora de militar.

Tuvieron un momentáneo éxito en la crisis del 2001 , él también es , en un punto, aceptado en la calificación de la “generación diezmada ” ponderada por Cristina.

*Kicillof fue un gran lector de Carlos Marx y de Keynes. Sobre este último ha escrito varios libros interpretando y traduciendo su pensamiento entre los que se destaca “de Smith a Keynes”.

Egresado de la casta del colegio Nacional Buenos Aires, sus hijos fueron a colegios privados .El mandatario provincial logró mantener cierta autonomía de La Cámpora y su terminal hoy es directamente responder a la vicepresidenta, con la que charla de forma permanente.

La Cámpora lo quiso arrastrar a competir por la presidencia de la Nación pero logró resistirse. El gobernador tiene pocos amigos en La Cámpora. Lo acusan de haber sido poco generoso en la repartija de cargos públicos.

Hasta los opositores mas acérrimos concluyen que es honesto y hasta aburrido, en sus costumbres personales, para la media de la política que cultiva la nocturnidad.

 

La mesa de tres

En la actualidad Alberto es un. fantasma que de vez en cuando mete una frase discordante en la campaña.La verdadera mesa de mando  componen Cristina , Massa y Máximo. Kicillof mete sus impresiones en dialogo directo con la ex presidenta.

La provincia es la ficha clave que se juega el kirchnerismo para resistir una casi segura derrota a nivel nacional .

Carlos Bianco ,  el del Clio , quedó como asesor pero sigue siendo su jefe de gabinete en las sombras . Creen en su equipo que podrán vencer aunque sea por pocos votos. El problema será mayúsculo después de los festejos.

*La política Argentina difícilmente se pregunta cómo gobernar ya que siempre piensan  primero en como ganar.

Solo en el 83 y en el 99, en los 40 años de democracia,  se dio algo parecido a lo que ocurriría en el resultado próximo de octubre, Es decir  que como resultado de las urnas,  hay en la casa rosada de un color político diferente al de la provincia  de buenos aires , considerada el bastión de la gobernabilidad. Fue durante el 99, donde el presidente era Fernando de la Rua y el gobernador el peronista Carlos Ruckauf.

Todo terminó con muertos y represión en la crisis del 2001. Un tiempo traído por el peronismo para endilgarle  responsabilidad sobre todo a la candidata del PRO, Patricia Bullrich.

La preocupación es de ambos lados. En principio, siempre es más farragoso para quien depende de los fondos enviados por la nación, pero para los no peronistas tener enfrente al enemigo es una bomba de tiempo activada.

Macri pudo terminar su gobierno, entre otras cosas , porque contó con la afinidad de Vidal como gobernadora en la provincia. Equilibrios que en el 2024 se podrían someter a importantes desafíos.

Kicillof tiene lo social controlado en base a “platita” y mucho diálogo con las agrupaciones sociales como la Eva Perón. Se supone que todos estos recursos será mas escasos a partir de la nueva etapa por nacer.

A Sergio Berni , estuvo varias veces a punto de echarlo por su polémico perfil y ante casos resonantes que no pudo resolver. La política de seguridad en la provincia es un claro fracaso y también asume costos políticos en plena campaña.

Berni sigue en el cargo por dos motivos:  no hay un fácil reemplazo en esa área sensible Y Cristina lo sostiene con la creencia que les sirve para captar un voto conservador.

Es uno de los pocos gobernadores peronistas de la provincia que se han tomado en serio el lugar de pertenencia. Hubo muchos , como Scioli,  para citar un ejemplo, que gobernaban formalmente en la provincia, pero vivían en Puerto Madero.

Con Alberto , al igual que su jefa (Cristina), el gobernador casi no se habla. Kicillof tuvo una charla durísima con el presidente , tiempo atrás , reprochándole las nuevas metas fijadas con el FMI. “Esto va a estallar por tu culpa”,  le dijo a los gritos la última vez que tuvieron una reunión privada.

Los números de la elección en la provincia serán muy ajustados. Kicillof tiene chances porque se gana por un voto , no hay segunda vuelta como en el esquema nacional.

 

 