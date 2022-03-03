Kicillof metió el escándalo de la “Gestapo” en su discurso ante la Legislatura

Los imputados en la causa empezarán a declarar ante la Justicia este jueves.

El gobernador Axel Kicillof le dedicó un tramo de su discurso de apertura de las sesiones ordinarias al escándalo de la “Gestapo”, una causa que arrancó con una denuncia sospechosa de la AFI y que fue utilizada por el kirchnerismo para esmerilar a Maria Eugenia Vidal.

Kicillof no nombró a la ex gobernadora, pero pidió enfáticamente que la Legislatura investigue el tema, que ya está en manos de un juez federal. “Discutan, debatan, utilicen la constitución, pero resuelvan el problema”, exhortó.

“Es un oprobio para nuestra Provincia, como dijera ayer el presidente, también tenemos que clausurar si los hubo los sótanos de la democracia y apartar a los responsables”, remató el Gobernador al respecto.

Los imputados en la causa empezarán a declarar ante la Justicia este jueves, cuando arrancan las indagatorias convocadas por el juez federal de La Plata Ernesto Kreplak. La cita incluye a exfuncionarios, empresarios y espías de la AFI que participaron de la reunión en el Banco Provincia.

Los primeros en declarar serán los empresarios. El jueves, el estreno estará a cargo de Ricardo Alconada Magliano, presidente de OCSA. El viernes será el turno de Guillermo Moretto, del Colegio de Arquitectos de La Plata. También están citados Jorge Del Río, vicepresidente de Apymeco (el lunes 7), el empresario de la construcción Fabián Cusini (martes 8), Bernardo Zaslascky, de Bloky (el 9), y Marcelo Jaworski, de Copetro (el 10).