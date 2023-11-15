Kicillof y la pregunta del hombre en mangas de camisa

Fue en una reunión con representantes del mercado petroleros. El gobernador reelecto disertó sobre su visión del rol del Estado. Su impronta fue de claro sesgo intervencionista. A un sector cercano al poderoso empresario Alejandro Bulgheroni le hicieron ruido algunas de las palabras del discurso del mandatario provincial. Fue entonces que de la mesa del CEO se escuchó: “¿Alguien quiere hacer alguna pregunta?”.

Un hombre en mangas de camisas llamó la atención entre los muy formales de estricto saco y corbata. El joven le preguntó a Kici si el gobierno iría por un sitial en la conducción de YPF. La respuesta fue un veremos…. A los colaboradores del gobernador les causó extrañeza más que la pregunta el dato sobre quién era ese hombre en mangas de camisa.