Kirchnerista y candidato: quién es el rector que premiará a Cristina Kirchner en Río Negro

Anselmo Torres le entregará el doctorado honoris causa a la vice. Su pasado ligado a la política.

Cristina Kirchner estará este viernes en Rio Negro para recibir un doctorado honoris causa de la universidad honónima, en la sede de Viedma. La vicepresidenta aprovechará la ocasión para dar una conferencia en la que repasará ejes claves de la actualidad sociopolítica.

Detrás de esa movida está Anselmo Torres, el rector de la Universidad de Río Negro.

Torres es un militante kirchnerista. En 2018 fue candidato a intendente de Viedma en representación de la Agrupación 9 de Diciembre y del movimiento provincial Kausa Peronista. “Vemos en Anselmo a un fiel exponente de las políticas de inclusión y ampliación de derechos llevadas a cabo por Néstor Kirchner y Cristina Fernández, que demostró desde los diferentes roles que le tocó desempeñar principalmente desde el sistema educativo su fuerte compromiso con una sociedad viedmense más justa y solidaria”, dijeron en ese momento las agrupaciones K.

Torres asumió como rector en 2021 tras la muerte del entonces rector, Juan Carlos del Bello. Hasta ese momento era el vice rector. Su mandato finaliza el 14 de julio de 2023, completando la etapa del rector fallecido.

En las PASO de ese año, Torres también fue candidato a diputado por la lista del Frente de la Victoria. “Soy militante del peronismo prácticamente desde que nací en Formosa, mi viejo era afiliado al PJ, y cuando llegué a Río Negro, hace 36 años, casi 37, también me afilié al Justicialismo, ya era la vuelta de la democracia, y desde allí siempre milité y ocupé los lugares que me pidieron que ocupara, aunque nunca, hasta ahora, tuve oportunidad de ser candidato”, contó en ese momento.