Kulfas dijo que Cristina no los dejó gobernar

Comenzó el revisionismo en el Albertismo tardío. El ex Ministro de Producción señala en su último libro que “Cristina no gobernó pero tampoco dejó gobernar”. Un Peronismo Para el Siglo XXI , es su trabajo que presentará el próximo 19 de mayo en la Feria del Libro. En el mismo, Kulfas se queja del internismo en el gobierno y de la autoreferencialidad de Cristina a la que “la falta auto crítica”. Recordemos que Kulfas se tuvo que ir del gabinete por eso de “los funcionarios que no funcionan”.