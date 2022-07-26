Kulfas guitarreó en la tele y mandó un mensajito a Alberto

En el canal de la Ciudad, se presentró el ex ministro de la Producción junto con su pareja , una cantante mexicana. Matías Kulfas aclaró que lo suyo , además de la política , siempre fue la música, ya que toca guitarra desde muy chico. A la vez, antes de que lo convocara el presidente como ministro , Kulfas vecía acompañando a su pareja , Yamina del Real, quien es escpacialista en rancheras mexicanas.

Al prresentarse en el programa de Diego Pérez, Kulfas bromeó sobre sus sesiones de música con el presidente. “¿Quien es mejor ocando la guitarra?”, quiso sabe con picardía el actor. “Que tonteste ella”, tiró la pelota a su pareja. La cantante no dudó en afirmar que Kulfas es mejor.

Recordemos que Kulfas debió abandonar el gobierno por las fuertes internas con el kichnerismo y no recibió el apoyo que estepraba por parte de su entonces amigo.

 