Kulfas se fue para atrás y la causa por supuesta corrupción en el gasoducto NK se cae

Las explosivas declaraciones vía “OFF” del ex ministro quedarían como una muestra de internismo político. Ni la oposición le ve sustento.

Desde el juzgado de Daniel Rafecas dejaron trascender que tras la declaración del ex ministro Matías Kulfas, la causa por supuesta corrupción en el gasoducto Nestor Kirchner va camino a caerse.

Kulfas, echado después de la crisis del Off, declaró que sus dichos sobre una licitación a medida de Techint se produjeron en medio de “discrepancias políticas”.

“Fueron discusiones políticas y queríamos responder a la acusación que nos hizo la expresidenta Cristina Kirchner”, agregó el ex funcionario.

Este lunes el ex Director del proyecto del gasoducto, Antonio Pronsato, sino dice nada espectacular , la causa quedará finiquitada. Rafecas la cerraría en los próximos días .

Kulfas quedó solo en la interna del gobierno. Varios dirigentes lo taparon con tierra, Uno de ellos, Ariel Sujarchuk (Titular de Hidrovías) expresó que el ex funcionario fue un irresponsable y aparte un pésimo gestor. Hasta La Cámpora celebra la llegada de Daniel Scioli en su reemplazo en el Ministerio de Producción.

Alberto no le atiende más el teléfono. Carente de cintura política, Kulfas regaña de su ex amigo. Siente una gran decepción por el costo de haber puesto la cara defendiéndolo en todo este tiempo hasta cuando iba a la cancha de Boca con amigos.