L-Gante y sus dos inodoros

El cantante de la cumbia 420, l-Gante, estuvo en Urbana 104.3. Matias Matin le sacó jugo al personaje en una charla desopilante. Cuando el conductor radial le pidió conocer detalles sobre la casa que ese está construyendo en General Rodriguez, L-Gante reconoció que se hizo un baño con dos inodoros.

Cuando se le preguntó el por qué de esa rareza, el cantante dijo desconocer cómo se produjo ese detalle pero aseguro que ahora los disfruta. También describió que está chocho con sus dos limousine en la puerta de su casa.

 

 