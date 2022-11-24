La abogada que no apaga el celular

Los juicios por zoom siguen dando imágenes inolvidables. Esta mañana la nota la dio la abogada Lucila Larrandart, defensora de Andrés Larroque en el juicio por el Memorándum con Irán. Durante su exposición ante la Cámara de Casación, le sonó varias veces el celular y nunca atinó a silenciarlo. Encima, cada vez que sonaba se distraía en su lectura.

Cuando estaba por terminar, el presidente del Tribunal le tuvo que recordar que su tiempo era compartido con otra abogada.