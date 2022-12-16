La abuela más famosa del Mundial se declaró fanática de Feinmann y contó la propuesta que le hicieron

María Cristina contó que se levanta escuchando al conductor, pero también mira el pase en LN+.

La abuela más famosa del Mundial, más conocida como “abuela la la la” aceptó una sola invitación para ir a un canal de televisión. El lunes estará en LN+ porque quiere conocer a su ídolo, Eduardo Feinmann. 

“Vos me despertas a las 6 de la mañana, no puedo creer que esté hablando con vos, no me pierdo el pase de ustedes”, contó la abuela, que también se declaró fanática de Viale.

El pase tuvo a la abuela por teléfono y hubo pasajes muy divertidos… (mirar desde el minuto 19). Al final contó que la quisieron llevar a Qatar, pero rechazó la invitación.

María Cristina (76) se volvió popular luego de que sus vecinos de Liniers la rodearan durante un festejo mientras hacía flamear la bandera nacional y se filmaran tarareando esa línea.

Pero la abuela no mira los partidos. “El segundo partido estaba mirando una película y me enteré por los gritos”, contó.