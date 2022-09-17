La alharaca del diálogo : y si lo hacen Dylan y Balcarce

El gobierno pasó de la campaña anti odio a poner en agenda una convocatoria en la que la mayoría de opositores descreen. ¿ Será posible un encuentro Cristina -Macri?

Aquel traspaso de poder desordenado, entre Cristina y Macri, cuando la primera se negó a asistir a la ceremonia de pase de banda presidencial en la Casa de gobierno dejó una huella que ahora adquiere real dimensión donde los protocolos y las ceremonias tienen, muchas veces,  un peso mayor a lo simbólico.

Ambos pusieron poco de sí para acercar posiciones , cuál si fueran una pareja de divorciados que no pueden ir a a un acto del colegio de su hijo por el abismo que los separa.

Macri sostuvo hasta el final que los atributos debían entregarse en la Casa de gobierno, como se vino haciendo antes de la asunción de Duhalde como presidente interino emergente de la crisis del 2001. Mientras que Cristina se empecinó que el parlamento solo era el lugar, Mas sincera en su libro llegó a decir sus verdaderas sensaciones de época.

” Había imaginado cómo hacerlo: me sacaba la banda y, junto al bastón, los depositaba suavemente sobre el estrado de la presidencia de la Asamblea, lo saludaba y me retiraba. Todo Cambiemos quería esa foto mía entregándole el mando a Macri, porque no era cualquier otro presidente. Era Cristina, era la ‘yegua’, la soberbia, la autoritaria, la populista en un acto de rendición”, fue el párrafo e Sinceramente sobre ese desencuentro institucional .

SI algo es admirable de democracias como la uruguaya o la chilena es que pese a todas sus imperfecciones, sus políticos aceptan debates y cruzan saludos cordiales tras las duras contiendas electorales.

Pasa también en las mejores familias. Cuando los silencios se alargan , crecen los recelos y un día hermanos , hijos y padres no saben por qué pero ya no tiene puntos en común , pese a lazos sanguíneos de origen.

Lo políticos tiene un fin a cuidar que hace rato rompieron . Es el contrato social con la gente que los vota y quieren que se ocupen de sus temas de la vida diaria . Por el contrario, sus peleas alimentan un sistema semi anárquico, donde ni siquiera hay acuerdos por vallas o como hacer respetar parámetros de convivencia básicos.

En cambio, pasan su valioso tiempo rosqueando la forma de cambiar reglas de juego , según convenga a sus tácticas electorales.

¿ Alguien les cree a los que ahora dicen querer dialogar? Parece más un movimiento de manotazos desesperados tras recibir el susto de indignados irracionales dispuestos a escrachar o a pasar a la posteridad como magnicididas marginales.

Sorpresivamente , los dos exponentes máximos de la grieta coquetean con verse las caras. Cristina, visiblemente impactado tras el ataque recibido , reapareció subrayando que en una democracia lo interesante es hablar con el que piensa diferente (citó su ejemplo recibiendo a Melconián).

A su turno, un Macri que recorre como candidato de segundo tiempo la provincia de Buenos Aires , acotó que no tendría problema de encontrarse con Ella pero “con la Constitución en la mano”.

Por todo esto que Dylan llame a Balcarce .Los perros siempre son más genuinos de los politicos. Al menos cuando mueven la cola no muerden,

 

Horacio Caride

 