“La Argentina crece cuando los políticos duermen”, le dijo un panadero a Peretta

Recorriendo barrios porteños, Marcelo Peretta, reflejó la malaria que hay en el consumo de productos básicos. En fiambrerías, verdulerías o panaderías. El panadero fue el que le puso una broma irónica a la crónica del referente de Patricia Bullrich en la ciudad  , al contar un chiste: “vos sabes cuando la Argentina crece …. cuando los políticos duermen”, se sinceró.