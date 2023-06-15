La audiencia de Oil Combustibles en Casación tuvo un trámite exprés

Duró menos de dos horas y solo pudo exponer el fiscal. Ahora las defensas tienen dos semanas más.

La Sala I de la Cámara de Casación Penal realizó este miércoles una audiencia para decidir si revoca la absolución de los empresarios Cristóbal López y Fabián de Sousa, favorecidos tras un juicio oral y público en el que el ex administrador de la AFIP Ricardo Echegaray fue condenado a cuatro años y ocho meses de prisión por haber permitido que no se pagara el impuesto a los combustibles de la petrolera Oil.

La audiencia se retrasó una hora y media porque uno de los jueces, Diego Barroetaveña, estaba en una reunión del Consejo de la Magistratura. Y luego duró menos de dos horas porque Ana María Figueroa tenía que asistir a un encuentro de jueces en Jujuy.

Por esos contratiempos, ayer solo pudo exponer el fiscal de Casación Mario Villar, quien pidió revocar la absolución de los empresarios y condenarlos a cuatro años y cuatro meses de prisión, y el abogado de Echegaray.

El fiscal reclamó, además, que ambos paguen $5166 millones para reparar el daño y vinculó este trato preferencial que los empresarios recibieron de la AFIP con los pagos que efectuaban a la familia Kirchner, en concepto de alquileres de sus propiedades, lo que se investiga en el caso Hotesur y Los Sauces.

Por la audiencia exprés, ahora las defensas de los acusados tienen dos semanas para evaluar los argumentos del fiscal y ordenar su exposición. El 29 de junio continuará el propio Echegaray; el abogado de López, Fabián Lértora, y el de De Sousa, Alberto Beraldi.

Los jueces de la Sala I son los mismos que aún no resolvieron si reabren o no el caso Hotesur-Los Sauces, donde Cristina Kirchner está sobreseída por lavado de dinero. En realidad, la definición está parada por una maniobra de Figueroa, muy cercana al kirchnerismo.

 