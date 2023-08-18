En Santiago del Estero se desató una interna dentro del massimo por los resultados de las PASO

En La Banda, la segunda ciudad de la provincia, el Frente Renovador terminó cuatro por el corte de boleta.

Sergio Massa fue el candidato más votado en Santiago Del Estero. Con más del 50%, el ministro de Economía obtuvo una victoria inédita en todo el país. Segundo fue Javier MIlei, con casi el 27%, y tercero se ubicó Juntos por el Cambio. Pero en La Banda, la segunda ciudad en importancia de la provincia, hubo sorpresas.

El candidato a diputado del Frente Renovador Pablo Mirolo terminó cuarto por el corte de boletas. Esto derivó en acusaciones internas dentro del massismo. Todas las miradas apuntan al actual intendente de La Banda, Roger Nediani, también del Frente Renovador. 

En La Banda salió primero el Frente Cívico de Zamora, segundo Javier Milei, tercero Juntos por el Cambio y cuarto el Frente Renovador.

Según publicó el Diario De Santiago, el corte de boleta se sintió con fuerza en los circuitos 44 este y oeste, 43 este y oeste, y en el 48 norte y sur de la ciudad de La Banda.