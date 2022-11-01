La Cámara Federal otra vez le dio una mala noticia a Cristina

Ordenó liberar a los miembros de Revolución Federal.

La Cámara Federal viene complicando el objetivo de Cristina Kirchner de transformar el intentado de asesinato en un escándalo judicial y mediático. Primero se opuso a que se unificara la causa del ataque, a cargo de María Eugenia Capuchetti, con la causa de Revolución Federal. Los abogados de la vice cuestionaron esa decisión.

Luego la Cámara liberó a Agustina Díaz, quien había quedado presa a mitad de septiembre a raíz de las conversaciones que se encontraron en el teléfono de la novia de Sabag Montiel.

En ese mismo fallo, la Cámara además le ordenó a la jueza Capuchetti profundizar la investigación sobre el rol de la custodia de CFK, un tema que la vice siempre quiso esquivar.

Este martes, el tribunal ordenó liberar a los miembros de Revolución Federal, una decisión que enfureció a la vice y al kirchnerismo duro. El juez Marcelo Martínez De Giorgi había detenido a Jonathan Morel, Sabrina Basile, Gastón Guerra y Leonardo Sosa el 20 de octubre con una acusación muy cuestionada: incitación a la violencia colectiva. 