La campaña de los errores no forzados y el quien se equivoca menos

Hasta aqui hubo un sinfín de errores en los planteos de los candidatos que tiran al voleo frases ante un electorado hastiado. Algunos de esos yerros.

Una campaña rara. Lo único que sigue la tradición es la gran cantidad de dinero que se dilapida en carteles gigantes que no ve nadie. En cuando a los discursos ninguno de los candidatos logró sintonizar al atención mayoritaria de los votantes con algunos de sus planteos. A decir verdad, fue Javier Milei que desde sus excentricidades y formas , al principio (fue el primero que se largó) tuvo esa capacidad de llamar la atención , sobre todo de los más jóvenes.

El libertario abusó de su suerte y quiso ir con un Todo o Nada , virando de eliminar el Banco Central a simpatizar con la veta de órganos. Las encuestas que lo tenían como el mimado , comenzaron a verán a tendencia de agotamiento en su producto, que se verá muy pronto qué alcances tiene.

Resulta que también, los políticos mas profesionales ( o casta para Milei) entraron a la tendencia el tiro al pichón , con frases que se les volvieron en contra. Una última en esta especie, fue la de Patricia , quien dijo que de ser gobierno irían al Fondo otra vez para solicitar un blindaje financiero. ¿ Verdades que no habría que anticipar o medidas que ya mostraron su ineficacia ?  Como sea , esa carnada le sirvió para morder con precisión a un Larreta que venia perdido entre la moderación sin relato de liderazgo.

Hubo entonces una reacción del Jefe de gobierno, que veremos si le sirve para la remontada. Larreta se quiere desmarcar de un ajuste irracional y aboga por el ensanchamiento de la futura alianza de gobierno. Por supuesto que mostró mucha ansiedad en sus demarcaciones que lo llevaron a anuncios por fuera del timing necesario de un estratega de los dos tiempos. Se adelantó a tener adentro de la coalición a el cordobés Juan Schiaretti , quien parece haber hecho su propio negocio de instalación nacional , a bajo precio.

Massa arrancó la campaña real hace unas horas cuando tras fuertes vaivenes pudo conseguir un aval de un paper comprando futuro del FMI. Su principal dificultad es seguir al frente de un ministerio que es la cara de la crisis.

Hay mucho más en la kermesse electoral. personajes de menor monta que se bajaron del caballo antes de ensillar para buscar futuros carguitos.

En dos semanas saldrá la primera autopsia. Esa es la razón de tanta tristeza. De las urnas se espera un parto de algo nuevo , nunca la confirmación de lo mal que estamos.

Horacio Caride

 