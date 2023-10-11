La campaña entró en etapa de carpetazos tras el escándalo Insaurralde

Esta semana se difundieron cámaras ocultas a La Libertad Avanza y audios viejos de Melconian.

El “Bandido gate”, como le llaman algunos al escándalo de Insaurralde en Marbella, parece haber activado una nueva etapa de la campaña electoral, la etapa de los carpetazos. En las últimas horas aparecieron cámaras ocultas. Las víctimas son la famosa peluquera de Javier Milei,  Lilia Lemoine, que ocupa otras funciones más sensibles, y a una persona con oscuros vínculos que colabora con el financiamiento de La Libertad Avanza, Mariano Gerván.

Los videos serían parte de una operación de inteligencia a gran escala que había anticipado Hugo Alconada Mon en el diario La Nación hace pocos días. Esa operación habría tenido diferentes víctimas, la mayoría de la oposición. Aunque apuntó a los candidatos nacionales, también tuvo un capítulo en Tigre.

Los videos difundidos en las redes sociales apuntaron a La Libertad Avanza, justo en una semana donde el Gobierno decidió cargar todas las tintas contra Javier Milei por la disparada del dólar.  Las imágenes no son claras. No ayuda la edición. Encima tuvieron que distorsionar la voz de la mujer que se habría prestado a llevar la cámara oculta.

Horas después de esos videos, que no saltaron a los medios masivos, Tomas Mendez, un periodista ultra K difundió audios viejos (¿grabados de manera ilegal?) de Carlos Melconian.  Mendez aseguró que los audios surgen de pinchaduras legales.