La campaña sucia asoma con la inteligencia artificial

La primer víctima fue la Primera Dama . El absurdo de lo que supuestamente reconocía en un video, no deja de preocupar sobre un instrumento peligroso cerca de las elecciones.

Comenzaron a popular videos falsos de protagonistas de la realidad bajo la herramienta de al Inteligencia Artificial. Un adelanto fue la foto del Papa con una campera blanca y el escudo de la AFA. Se juega como nunca el calor de la veracidad de una información antes de publicarla.

Otro caso ha sido la replica perfecta de una falsa Fabiola dirigiéndoselo a la ciudadanía para reconocer que su esposo es una marioneta de Cristina. La Inteligencia Artificial puede llegar a ser una herramienta explosiva en esta campaña. ¿ Cuánto faltará para que un medio importante de crédito a una construcción artificial que sea una burda operación ?

Esta claro que Fabiola bastante se ha ganado con sus torpezas y falta de timing de los que debe debe ser el rol de acompañante de un Jefe de estado. La fiesta de Olivos o sus sucesivos viajes inventado agendas , son suficientes como para agregarles fake news.

El caso del uso de la Inteligencia Artificial puede ser como carpetazos explosivos , en medio del fuego cruzado y todo lo que se juega.

 