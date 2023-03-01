La Cámpora mete más gente en el Pami ante la posible derrota

Es en el Pami y Aerolineas fundamentalmente. Detalles.

La retirada tiene costos. Ante una posible derrota electoral en octubre, La Cámpora va tomando acciones preventivas. Cerró con el grmio ATE un acuerdo polémico . Expediente político pudo saber que unos 900 empleados más pasará a planta permenente entre abril y mayo próximo en la administración del PAMI. La enorme caja que maneja el kirchnerismo pese a su distancia con el presidente Alberto, tiene 16 mil empleados,  aproximadamente.

La titular del PAMI, Luana Volnovivh viene protagonizando sucesivos escpandalos en su administración. Uno de ellos fue irse de vacaciones al Caribe en pklena pandemia , cuando el presidente había prohuibido ese tipo de viajes de placer. Lo hizo con su paeja y también funcionario del Pami , Martín Rodríguez .

Por otra parte, La  Cámpora también se abroquela en otras áreas de la administración pública como la Anses y Aerolíneas. En muchos de esos sitiales les otorgaron lugares de privilegio a familiares . Anses suma gente en todas las UDAIS (Unidades de Atención Integral).

El kirchnerismo vien tomando distancia en la campaña electoral de Alberto y se opone a su intenciones reeleccionistas, pero nadie renuncia a las cajas.