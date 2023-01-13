La canción demoledara contra Piqué fue festejada por famoso youtuber y Twingo se subió a la repercusión

Golazo de Shakira del tema que sacude la industria musical. Las redes explotan con la polémica.

La canción “vengadora” de Shakira bate records ni bien fue lanzada. Acumuló más de 60 millones de visualizaciones en las redes. Acompañada por Bizarrap, dedica toda su prosa a demoler a su ex, el catalán Gerard Piqué. Por ejemplo dice la canción: “Las mujeres ya no lloran, las mujeres facturan”.

 

El que reaccionó chocho fue el famoso youtuber español, Ibai, quien le puso mucho picante a sus comentarios… “Éxtasis de un temazo”.

Otra parte de la hiriente letra plasma una comparación odiosa, bien de mercado capitalsta: “Preferiste un Twingo (por su actual novia) a una Ferrari”. Renault lejos de ofenderse se subió a la repercusión. Chiquitito pero traviesos los creativos de la empresa francesa.

 