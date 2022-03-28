La CGT presiona para que Isabel sea un busto en la Rosada

La ex presidenta derrocada en el golpe del 74 sigue en el ostracismo público. Solo tuvo un gesto hacia ella , Raúl Ricardo Alfonsín.

La “Perona” , Isabelita, todos motes que le tildó un clima de época a la última presidenta democrática antes del golpe del 76. Sin duda , tras la muerte de Perón , Isabel quedó al desnudo como gobernante, intensificando el desgobierno previo a asalto de los militares, incentivados por los civiles. El pecado de la falta de pericia para rencauzar el modelo democrático con una salida vía parlamentaria, tuvo como protagonistas del sainete , a un pata peronista que la entregó a la señora de Perón, hoy recluida en una modesta vivienda a las afueras de Madrid.

Será por ese sentimiento culposo que ahora se tiene por la ex presidenta que la CGT retomó el pedido de que su figura este entre otros bustos de ex presidentes democráticos en la Rosada.  En una carta abierta, la central obrera pidió la instalación del busto de Isabel como un gesto a “la unidad y la concordia ente los argentinos”. Agrega que sería una forma de “contribuir a la verdad y justicia de quien ha sido y continua siendo objeto de oprobio, indiferencia y mutismo”, resaltaron los popes sindicales.

Carlos Campolongo, periodista y ex vocero de Antonio Cafiero, viene embanderado con esa reivindicación de Isabel como “una mujer que se bancó la cárcel e inclusive evitó entregar el partido al Almirante Massera”.

En medio de un voraz internismo entre los hombres de Alberto y La Cámpora de Cristina y Máximo, esta iniciativa reflotada cae en un pésimo momento y puede potencia aun más la guerra interna de los distintos componentes del Frente de Todos.

Alfonsín tuvo su homenaje en vida, algo tardío, que le dio el kirchnerismo , instalando su busto, cuando previamente lo había ninguneado en la historia de los derechos humanos con hechos fundacionales del Juicio a las Juntas.

De la vida de Isabel, auto exiliada en España poco se sabe. Ella prefirió el bajo perfil, al verse además muy discutida su figura en la argentina. Cobra una pensión como ex presidenta y vive de una manera muy modesta.

La democracia la ninguneó excepto Alfonsín que sí la invitó a su asunción como primer presidente en el regreso del derecho institucional. Tuvo otro par de visitas al país que pasaron prácticamente inadvertidas. Un sector del sindicalismo, con Ubaldini, quiso relanzarla pero ella nunca tuvo vocación de volver a participar en política.

La Casa Sin Cortinas, un interesante documental estrenado en el Bafici, resucitó la figura de Isabel y la incomodidad que sigue provocando en el seno del peronismo. Para la izquierda peronista, Isabel, es una figura intrascendente que es mejor olvidar.

 