La chicana de Moreno a Duggan: “Vos defendías a Macri”

El paso de Guillermo Moreno por Duro de Domar dejó un rosario de chicanas entre el conductor Pablo Duggan y el candidato peronista. “Vamos a tratar de no caer en tus provocaciones”, le avisó Duggan en un pasaje de la entrevista.

Moreno no se la perdió: “Yo te provocaba a vos cuando defendías a Macri, ahí sí te provocaba”. Duggan solo atinó a decir eso sucedía “hace muchos años”.

El ex secretario de Comercio insistió: “Cuando vos defendías a Macri yo te provocaba, ahora no”.