La Ciudad avanza con un fuero laboral propio y podría haber dos en simultáneo

En Uspallata apuntan a que el nuevo fuero esté funcionando en un año. Serían diez jueces y dos cámaras.

El Gobierno de la Ciudad decidió avanzar con la creación de un fuero laboral propio, que se sumaría a los dos que ya funcionan en territorio porteño. El proyecto ingresó a la Legislatura, donde deberá ser aprobado. Luego vendría la etapa de los concursos en el Consejo de la Magistratura. En principio, se apunta a 10 nuevos jueces y dos cámaras.

Si no hay novedades, ese fueron deberá convivir con el fuero laboral nacional con asiento en la Ciudad.

El nuevo fuero se aplicará para los contratos laborales que presten en la Ciudad. Eso al menos en un comienzo. La otra diferencia es que el proyecto contempla saltear el CECLO, lo que generará un ahorro importante para todas las partes.

En Uspallata apuntan a que el nuevo fuero esté funcionando en un año. De fondo hay una pelea silenciosa con el Gobierno nacional por la autonomía. Los jueces del fuero laboral se niegan al traspaso a la Ciudad. Y la Nación no quiere involucrarse en esa disputa histórica.