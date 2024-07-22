Claudia se encargó del casamiento de Dybala

Claudia Villafañe sigue su exitosa carrera de organizadora de eventos. Ahora se la vio detrás del mega casamiento de Dybala con Oriana Sabatini. A tal punto estuvo en todos los detalles de la boda, realizada en el Dok Haras de Pilar con al menos 300 invitados, entre amigos y familiares, que los acompañó para las fotos con los medios en un auto antiguo.

Se firmó un acuerdo de confidencialidad por lo que Claudia no pudo darle demasiada información a los chismosos del ambiente. Paredes, uno de la Scaloneta invitado, aportó vinos de su autoría que lanzó en la provincia de Mendoza.

Oriana Sabatini y Paulo Dybala
ORIANA SABATINI Y PAULO DYBALA
Las mejores fotos del casamiento de Oriana Sabatini y Paulo Dybala
ORIANA SABATINI Y PAULO DYBALA 

Dentro su gran lista de 300 invitados se encontraba a varios campeones del mundo y muchas celebridades que son muy amigos de la pareja. Tini Stoessel, Rodrigo De Paul, Ángel Di María, son algunos de los que dijeron presentes en el evento.

Así, el esperado reencuentro entre Tini y Rodrigo de Paul culminó en fiasco, según la influencer, porque la ex pareja no se prestó atención durante toda la boda.

 