La cochera de L-Gante está en la mira la AFIP

El último auto es una Ferrari 458, que habría pagado unos 500 mil dólares en efectivo.

Elián Valenzuela, más conocido como L-Gante, tuvo un ascenso meteórico en el mundo de la música. Con solo 22 años, basta ver su cochera de autos de alta gama para saber hasta dónde llegó.

Pero su última adquisición terminó de llamar la atención en la Administración Federal de Ingresos Públicos (AFIP).

Se trata de una Ferrari 458 Italia negra, que, según informó A la tarde (América TV), el creador de la “cumbia 420” pagó alrededor de 500 mil dólares en efectivo.

Este auto deportivo sumado a los otros autos de lujo hacen que el garaje de L-Gante llegue y pase cómodamente el millón de dólares.

Bastante bien para el pibe de General Rodríguez que se hizo de abajo cantando y enseñando el abecedario y otras yerbas.