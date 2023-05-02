La comitiva a Brasil viajó en un avión recién salido del taller

Se utilizó el ARG 4, que estaba en los talleres de Aerolíneas.

El presidente Alberto Fernández viajó a Brasil acompañado de una nutrida comitiva en la que se encuentran Sergio Massa, Daniel Scioli, Santiago Cafiero, Agustín Rossi, Gabriela Cerruti y Julio Vitobello, entre otros. El objetivo es cerrar un acuerdo que permita utilizar pesos y reales -en lugar de dólares- en el intercambio comercial entre los dos países.

La comitiva viajó en el ARG 4, ex Tango 04, porque todavía no llegó al país el ARG 1, el nuevo avión comprado en Estados Unidos.

El ARG 4 estaba hace meses en los talleres de Aerolíneas Argentinas para una revisión técnica. Durante el fin de semana hubo un operativo relámpago para sacar el avión de los talleres y alistarlo para el vuelo a Brasilia.

El ex Tango 04 es un Boeing 737/500 fabricado en 1992Durante los primeros años de la presidencia de Mauricio Macri, estuvo guardado en la base aérea de El Palomar y hasta se especuló con venderlo. Recién en 2017 volvió a estar operativo.

Cuando asumió Alberto Fernández, el avión estuvo casi un año en una inspección de rutina.