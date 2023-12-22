La condena contra el ex fiscal Bidone será revisada en la Corte Suprema

Dos de los jueces de la Sala IV de Cámara de Casación concedieron el recurso extraordinario.

La Sala IV de la Cámara de Casación Penal concedió, por mayoría, el recurso extraordinario federal interpuesto por la defensa del ex fiscal Juan Ignacio Bidone contra la sentencia que lo condenó a 3 años y 6 meses de prisión, e inhabilitación especial por el plazo de 4 años, por considerarlo partícipe necesario del delito de extorsión en grado de tentativa en concurso ideal con los delitos de abuso de autoridad y por haber transgredido la ley de inteligencia nacional.

En el mismo caso se encuentra condenado Marcelo D ́Alessio por la extorsión al empresario Gabriel Traficante.

Bidone le aportó al falso abogado elementos que contaban con información personal de Traficante, para lo cual se valió de una serie de argucias, falsedades, ocultamientos e irregularidades en el desempeño y deberes propios del relevante rol institucional que desempeñaba.

Si bien la Sala IV ya intervino en el caso al confirmar las condenas, en esa oportunidad los jueces Mariano Borinsky y Gabriel Carbajo habían resuelto anular parcialmente la sentencia ya que consideraron que, en lo que respecta al monto de la pena impuesta al ex fiscal Bidone el Tribunal Oral había omitido considerar algunas circunstancia que operaban como atenuantes. En cambio el juez Gustavo Hornos había resuelto, en disidencia, confirmar las condenas y las correspondientes penas, sin necesidad de reenvío, por entender que se encontraban debidamente fundadas.

En la sentencia por la que ahora los jueces Carbajo y Borinsky concedieron el recurso extraordinario federal, los jueces que integran la Sala IV habían resuelto, ahora por unanimidad, confirmar la nueva impuesta al ex Fiscal Bidone, y confirmaron la reducción dispuesta por el Tribunal Oral, de 3 años y 8 meses de prisión, a 3 años y 6 meses de prisión.

En ese momento, el juez Hornos había recordado que la acción emprendida por Bidone provocó no solamente un daño a la víctima, sino que las consecuencias dañosas se proyectan a los funcionarios que se desempeñaron en su órbita y, en definitiva, a la imagen y prestigio del Ministerio Público Fiscal.

Ahora los jueces Borinsky y Carbajo hicieron lugar al recurso, habilitando así la competencia extraordinaria de la Corte Suprema de Justicia de la Nación.