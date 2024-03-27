La conductora trans de la TV Pública dijo adiós

Diana Zurco, la mujer trans que trabajaba en el noticiero de la TV Pública, se despidió en las últimas horas a través de las redes sociales. “La gestión anterior debería haberle garantizado una planta permanente, además del contrato”, opinó el periodista Franco Torchia.

Zurco había arranco en 2020, durante el gobierno de Alberto Fernández. “Me toca este rol histórico de ser la primer mujer trans en un noticiero”, dijo en ese momento. En al arranque compartió espacio con los conductores Ariel Senosaín y Gabriela Prevítera.