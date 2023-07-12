La confitería del Molino revive su apasionada historia tras un complejo proceso de restauración

Interviene en el mismo una Comisión Bicameral del Congreso. En dos meses podría recuperar el pulso de su rica historia. Privados interesados en la explotación gastronómica. Estado presente en la reserva cultural.

La confitería del Molino convive con sus fantasmas de una apasionante historia. Nacida a principios del Siglo XX, fue un reducto de radicales y socialistas que discutían cómo cambiar el mundo. En 1930, Roberto Arlt se refugió en la mítica confitería, como cronista de época, observando a los militares golpistas a los tiros y algunos ciudadanos que festejaban como si fuera un carnaval aquel primer golpe de estado. Titulo su nota del diario El Mundo: Donde quemaban las papas.

Décadas después, y en las postrimerías de fines del siglo más corto según las ´perspectiva teórica del historiador John Ernest Hobsbawm, El Molino cerraba sus puertas en medio de una economía recesiva y los primeros avisos de fin de  la “Fiesta Menemista”. Fue también escenario de la gestación del armado de la Alianza entre Chacho Álvarez y radicales.

Bajo una ley de expropiación, el Congreso logró recuperar este edificio histórico , símbolo de la Belle Époque, con un arduo trabajo interdisciplinario de sociólogos, historiadores , antropólogos y hasta el aporte de familiares de ex empleados de la confitería que acercaron relatos y fotos, hoy emplazadas como un museo al paso de rico café.

En dos meses, las autoridades parlamentarias esperan cerrar la fase de restauración y poder abrir  el monumento emplazado en la esquina de Rivadavia y Callao. La misma  esquina que es vidriera de múltiples marchas de desplazados sociales o ecos de jubilados como Norma Pla quien reclamaba, durante la gestión como ministro de economía de Domingo Cavallo, unos míseros 450 pesos.

Grupos privados del sector gastronómico, se muestran interesados en la futura concesión de un sector del Molino, para retomar el espíritu de aquellos dos pasteleros italianos: Brenna y Rossi. En 1905 no existían los piquetes como tampoco la plaza de los dos Congresos. Hasta un grupo inglés se interesó por la futura explotación de la confitería, aunque se preguntaron cómo podrán administrar sus negocio con el actual ruido en las calles.

La confitería donde Carlitos Gardel festejó el cumpleaños de su amigo Irineo Leguizamo, y que habría inmortalizado el postre del mismo apellido del corredor de caballos (hay una disputa sobre el origen con Las Violetas sobre este asunto ) es también una multi plataforma de futuros proyectos culturales. Cuando entraron los restauradores se encontraron con un edificio “explotado” por dentro. Inundado en sus tres subsuelos , se debieron hacer tareas de emergencia con buzos técnicos y hasta llegar a construir cloacas nuevas y  una terminal eléctrica.

A destajo, siguen trabajando especialistas en las profundidades del asfalto, para correr capas de pintura y reinstalar los mármoles originales europeos como también el brillo de los majestuosos vitrales. Muchos otros elementos fueron comprados, respetando a los originales europeos .

Ricardo Angelucci, secretario técnico administrativo de la Comisión del Molino, es el apasionado garante del proyecto de cuidar cada detalle como por ejemplo las visitas de los ciudadanos que quieren adentrarse a la historia de los salones señoriales , donde se festejaban casamientos y fiestas de 15, de los grandes señores. O redescubrir las personalidades que transpiraron debates y literatura como Lisandro de la Torre o Bioy Casares.

En los años de reconstrucción histórica, hubo sorpresas increíbles como encontrar atrás del reloj suizo , enseñoreado en las alturas del salón de entrada,  la etiqueta de la casa que lo trajo a la argentina y así dar con el relojero familiar que era el único capaz de arreglarlo. Cuentan que el relojero octogenario no tenía ni cuenta bancaria para pagarle sus servicios y quiso dinero en efectivo. O las intensas negociaciones con la suerte de intrusos que habitaban las viviendas de lujo . Repasando esos grandes ambientes , se puede revivir la fuerte estratificación social de época , donde a los sirvientes se les daba un espacio diferencial en las lujosas  casas.

Al pulso de una campaña política ,que se lleva toda las energías de un Congreso semi paralizado, los impulsores del proyecto de restauración esperan poder seguir adelante con las etapa por venir , entre las que cuenta con la apertura sin restricciones para la gente. Hoy solo se puede visitar con cupos limitados. Un deseo ferviente de los que se esfuerzan en esta recuperación cultural es que la política partidaria no use el Molino como lugar de rosca política.

Horacio Caride