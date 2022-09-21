La crisis de las figuritas es abordada por Tombolini

El gobierno quiere cambiar cierto humor social sobre un hecho superfluo de tantos líos que tiene la economia.

Una semana después de que la inflación marcara un nuevo récord, el secretario de Comercio encabezó una reunión, pero para combatir la falta de figuritas del Mundial.

“Comenzó la reunión para evaluar la situación del mercado de figuritas del Mundial”, anunciaron desde la secretaría que encabeza el economista Matías Tombolini.

Tombolini puso a disposición todos “los equipos técnicos y legales para colaborar en la búsqueda de posibles soluciones” entre Panini y la unión de kiosqueros del país.

La semana pasada, el Indec informó que la inflación fue del 7% en agosto, acumuló 56,4% en los primeros ocho meses del año y llegó al 78,5% de variación interanual.

Siguiendo el pensamiento del ministro de Economía Sergio Massa, el objetivo sería que haya dólares en el Banco Central (BCRA) y figuritas del Mundial en la calle.