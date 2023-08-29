La cronista de Doman recibió el repudio de una conocida periodista

El móvil del subte con dos personas de pueblos originarios , que se sintieron burlados, difícilmente sea olvidado en el programa de Fabián Doman. El periodista pidió disculpas públicas por si alguien se sintió ofendido. Lo cierto es que tanto el conductor como los panelistas le siguieron la corriente a la inexperta movilera que incomodó a estas personas que hablaron en su lengua originaria.

La cronista vivió todo el episodio con gran angustia y llamó a una conocida periodista para pedirle un consejo de cómo seguir en el programa. La respuesta del otro lado del teléfono fue durísima y crue con la novata . Como siempre el hilo se cortó por los mas débil.  Con su oficio Doman pudo cortar antes el episodio.