La despedida del Rey Carlos a su madre Reina

El consagrado Rey Carlos III dio su primer discurso despidiendo a su madre, la Reina Isabel III, Los ingleses vieron en Carlos , en sus primeros pasos, a un monarca que tratará de ser mas cercano, De hecho, en su primer recorrida por las afueras del Palacio de Buckinham, se dejo besar la mejilla por parte de una mujer común.