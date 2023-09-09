La deuda millonaria por juicio de expropiación de YPF se metió en la campaña

Fue ante el fallo adverso que se conoció en EEUU. Hasta algunos lo metieron a Messi.

El fallo de la jueza norteamericana,  Loretta Preska, a favor del fondo Burford Capital se metió como un trompo en la campaña con vistas a la primera ronda de octubre. La justicia de los EEUU determino que nuestro país deberá resarcir a estos fondos querellantes con la cifra mas alta, aproximadamente, 16 mil millones de dólares.

El gobierno dijo que apelará y denunció un uso político por parte de la oposición de esta mal noticia, Patricia Bullrich y la candidata a vice de Milei reclamaron que el kircnerismo emita una disculpas publicas por haber estatizado la petrolera de bandera.

En las fuerzas k resaltaron, desde el arranque de la campaña, las dificultades de haber heredado la toma de deuda externa al FMI por parte del gobierno de Macri. La figura de Macri , por un lado , y ahora la de Kicillof, quien ejecutó la forma de expropiación. de YPF, quedando en los dos extremos de la pelea por los votos,

 

El gobernador de la provincia de Buenos Aires, Axel Kicillof, calificó de “absurdo jurídico” al fallo y advirtió sobre la “casualidad” de que la decisión se haya conocido en plena campaña electoral.

Si hasta Messi entró en el peloteo. El periodista Martín. Liberman dijo que es una vergüenza que YPF sea auspiciante de la figura de  Messi  “embajador” de la compañía. “Si Lionel , tanto quiere a su país , no debería agarrar guita de YPF”.

 