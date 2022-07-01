La directora de Télam vio a un Papa fuerte y con ganas de seguir

La entrevista que le hizo Bernarda Llorente, la primera de Francisco a un medio argentino, disipó dudas sobre su estado de salud.

La Directora de Télam, Bernarda Llorente, trajo de Roma una perla periodística, logrando entrevistar al Papa Francisco. Una exclusiva que trajo sorpresa en el sistema mediático local. Llorente, esposa del ex Canciller Jorge Taiana, es conocida del Papa al igual que el ex funcionario. Hay respeto mutuo.

A la vez, la Directora de Télam viene gestando la nota desde que arrancó su gestión, sumando los contactos del corresponsal de la agencia estatal en Roma, Hernan Reyes y un nuevo periodista eclesiástico que ingresó como colaborador.

Expediente Político pudo saber que esos lazos personales fueron los que se combinaron con la necesidad del Papa de enviar una señal a America Latina ya que su Papado desde la invasión a Ucrania está muy concentrado en Europa y otros conflictos internacionales.

También Francisco al dar esta exclusiva a Télam se aseguró evitar preguntas del fuero político de la Grieta. Fue un reportaje muy enfocado en su Papado y su costado humano.

Al Papa se lo vio muy bien de salud y ánimo,  tras diversas especulaciones que la “gamba” y otras problemáticas de salud lo estaban haciendo pensar en un paso al costado. La impresión que dejó la nota es que “hay Papa para rato”.

Cabe recordar que el Papa había tomado contacto con otros dos periodistas argentinos pero solo en estricto off. Uno es Joaquin Morales Solá, de La Nación, y el otro es Nelson Castro, quien le habló para uno de sus libros y graficó el momento con una foto.